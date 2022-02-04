Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 66.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,870 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of EFC stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.99. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.