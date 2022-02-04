Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,475 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,847 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 558.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,060,000 after acquiring an additional 739,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 13,148.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after acquiring an additional 598,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth $6,677,000. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

