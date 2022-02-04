Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $127,000 Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,523 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $48.17 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.11 and a beta of 1.23.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSXMA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

