Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $37,000 Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Federal Signal stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

