Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $51,000 Stock Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 61.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 1st Source by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,018,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in 1st Source by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 364,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1st Source by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 278,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,167,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,477,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.14 per share, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

1st Source stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.12. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $52.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

