Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Savara were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Savara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Savara by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 119,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Savara by 4,588.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 416,249 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Savara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Savara by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 60,200 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $65,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 35,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 340,937 shares of company stock valued at $370,151. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of SVRA opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 16.38, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

