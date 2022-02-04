Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,495 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOFG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $31.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $494.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.26%. On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

