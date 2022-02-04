Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 70,757 shares.The stock last traded at $86.55 and had previously closed at $86.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.47.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $213.71 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,014,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

