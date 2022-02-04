Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 70,757 shares.The stock last traded at $86.55 and had previously closed at $86.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.47.
Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $213.71 million during the quarter.
About Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)
Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
