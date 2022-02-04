salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 991,426 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,431 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of salesforce.com worth $268,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 139.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 210.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $522,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,521 shares of company stock worth $40,888,209. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.00. 159,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,308,456. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a PE ratio of 119.19, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.05.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

