Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wound Management Technologies Inc. develops and markets wound care products. It develops, markets and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals and clinics. The Company markets collagen-based products for the treatment of pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, surgical wounds, ulcers due to arterial insufficiency, traumatic wounds, first and second degree burns and superficial wounds. It sells and distributes CellerateRX(R) Surgical Activated Collagen(R) Adjuvant as well as HemaQuell(R) Resorbable Bone Hemostat. Wound Management Technologies Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

SMTI opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $189.12 million, a PE ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 2.25. Sanara MedTech has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $43.89.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 21.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanara MedTech will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sanara MedTech by 976.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sanara MedTech by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

