SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Short Interest Down 17.5% in January

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 33.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,722,000 after purchasing an additional 362,251 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in SAP by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 213,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SAP by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 7.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,420,000 after purchasing an additional 64,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.29.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.19. 6,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,447. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.12 and its 200-day moving average is $140.70. The company has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP has a 1-year low of $119.04 and a 1-year high of $151.48.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

