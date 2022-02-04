Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 14,162.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 103,245 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $18,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,805,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after buying an additional 168,494 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.14.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $161.57 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.18. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.