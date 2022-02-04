Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.1% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.91. 54,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,860. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

