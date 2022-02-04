Sculptor Capital LP Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,667 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 303,309 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $177,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $301.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.66.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

