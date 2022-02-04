Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s stock price rose 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.59. Approximately 17,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 503,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -12.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,273 shares of company stock worth $1,604,291 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seer by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Seer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Seer by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Seer by 249.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Seer during the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

