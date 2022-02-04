Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904,484 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.68% of Sempra Energy worth $1,081,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $135.91. 6,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.23 and its 200 day moving average is $130.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

