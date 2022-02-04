Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. 452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 198,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile (NYSE:ASAI)
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.