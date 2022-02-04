Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. 452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 198,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 86.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

