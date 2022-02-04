Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $935-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $967.50 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-$4.06 EPS.

Shares of ST stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ST. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.44.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,679. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

