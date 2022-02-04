Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $935-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $967.50 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-$4.06 EPS.
Shares of ST stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,679. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
