Serinus Energy’s (SENX) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of SENX stock opened at GBX 1.54 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Serinus Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.20 ($0.06). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of £17.42 million and a PE ratio of 3.80.

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

