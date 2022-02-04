Shell Plc (LON:SHEL) to Issue Dividend of $0.24

Shell Plc (LON:SHEL) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,022.50 ($27.19) on Friday. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,041 ($27.44).

Get Shell alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,038 ($27.40) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,500 ($33.61) to GBX 2,700 ($36.30) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.58) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,100 ($28.23) to GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,464.67 ($33.14).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.