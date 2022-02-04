Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Rises By 29.3%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 110.0% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 84,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 44,005 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 70.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the third quarter worth $5,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCOW opened at $11.27 on Friday. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.57 and a beta of 0.68.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

