Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Expands By 31.6%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,600 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the December 31st total of 292,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CELTF. Liberum Capital raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.59.

Get Centamin alerts:

CELTF stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.