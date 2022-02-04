Short Interest in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Drops By 13.9%

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:CCM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. 204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405. Concord Medical Services has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $4.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holding Ltd. engages in the operation of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers. It provides radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing services to hospitals; and sale of medical equipment and the provision of radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, It operates through Network Business and Hospital Business segments.

