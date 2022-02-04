Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Increases By 32.0%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,100 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 514,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,791.0 days.

Shares of DCNSF opened at $22.58 on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

