Short Interest in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Declines By 15.1%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,700 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 661,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaos from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaos by 1,223.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Danaos by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAC traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $94.06. 5,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,795. Danaos has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.21. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. The firm had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 4.43%.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

