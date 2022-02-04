Short Interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Grows By 24.6%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 795,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of LILAK opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 91.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

