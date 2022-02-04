Short Interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Grows By 24.6%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 795,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of LILAK opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $14.95.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
