Short Interest in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) Decreases By 14.8%

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SIERU stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Sierra Lake Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter worth $74,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter worth $116,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter worth $368,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter worth $635,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter worth $682,000.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.