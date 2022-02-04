Short Interest in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Drops By 17.4%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 986,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $437.94 million, a P/E ratio of -124.22 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $1,695,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 54.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,393 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $3,234,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $63,000. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

