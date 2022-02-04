SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million

SIRIN LABS Token (CURRENCY:SRN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SIRIN LABS Token has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SIRIN LABS Token has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $8,147.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00041962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00110170 BTC.

About SIRIN LABS Token

SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 coins and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 coins. The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIRIN LABS Token is www.sirinlabs.com . SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

SIRIN LABS Token Coin Trading

