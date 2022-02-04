Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0-7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.92 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.75 EPS.

NYSE SKX traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 125,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,131. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,175 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $15,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

