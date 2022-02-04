Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $111.00. Approximately 30,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 561,718 shares.The stock last traded at $72.10 and had previously closed at $71.12.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

