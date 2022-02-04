Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.40.

SNBR stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $68.18 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sleep Number by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Sleep Number by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Sleep Number by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

