SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading 5.5% Higher

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.26 and last traded at $36.94. 4,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,246,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SM. Barclays boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 5.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

