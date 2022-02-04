SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SDC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of SDC opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $951.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.39. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $14.54.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,350,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 39.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 50,425 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

