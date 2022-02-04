Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. reduced their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 290,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,584,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,367,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,782,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.