Snap’s (SNAP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Snap to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.19.

Shares of SNAP opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average of $59.43. Snap has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

