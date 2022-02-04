Solanium Hits Market Cap of $74.58 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Solanium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00003011 BTC on major exchanges. Solanium has a market cap of $74.58 million and $1.77 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Solanium has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solanium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00049605 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.87 or 0.07183871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00053307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,309.50 or 1.00059113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00051885 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006667 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.