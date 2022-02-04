Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the December 31st total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of SLSSF opened at $11.13 on Friday. Solaris Resources has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLSSF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

