Sonar (PING) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Sonar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sonar has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and $101,449.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00049991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.24 or 0.07249578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,082.08 or 0.99504803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00053173 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006787 BTC.

About Sonar

Sonar’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

