SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.30

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.30 and last traded at $40.30, with a volume of 7900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,792,000 after buying an additional 130,954 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 639,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after buying an additional 54,032 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 494,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after buying an additional 43,645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 454,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after buying an additional 116,672 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

