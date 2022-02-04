Spendcoin Hits Market Cap of $76.08 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042234 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00111509 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

