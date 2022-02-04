Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 240 ($3.23) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 227.67 ($3.06).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

SPI opened at GBX 239 ($3.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 243.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 235.35. Spire Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 143 ($1.92) and a one year high of GBX 270 ($3.63). The stock has a market cap of £958.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.24.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.