Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of SR opened at $64.68 on Friday. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.18). Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

