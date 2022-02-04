Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.93.

Shares of SR stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average is $65.56. Spire has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Spire’s payout ratio is 55.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Spire by 26.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.