Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.09.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.93. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,579,000 after buying an additional 134,355 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,595,000 after purchasing an additional 508,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,263,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 279,194 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.