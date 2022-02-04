SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 68,274 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,977,000 after purchasing an additional 244,854 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $895,000. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 96,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,106. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.93 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

