SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 333 ($4.48) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSPG. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.71) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.04) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.44) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.71) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 348.44 ($4.68).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 264.30 ($3.55) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 249.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 257.61. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 209.17 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.37). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14.

In related news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £39,780 ($53,482.12). Insiders have purchased 18,149 shares of company stock worth $4,015,412 over the last 90 days.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

