Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.50. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 348,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 62,339 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743,313 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $86,952,000 after purchasing an additional 52,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.