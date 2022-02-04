Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

NASDAQ SBT traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $298.15 million, a PE ratio of 100.68 and a beta of 0.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sterling Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 417.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

