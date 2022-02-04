Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SGMD opened at $0.00 on Friday. Sugarmade has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Sugarmade Company Profile
